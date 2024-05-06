Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVP remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,472,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,604. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Articles

