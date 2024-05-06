iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 220,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 73,300 shares.The stock last traded at $74.96 and had previously closed at $74.31.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

