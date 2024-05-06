ARPA Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ARPA has a total market cap of $85.04 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06918083 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $8,548,082.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

