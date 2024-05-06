IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $509.09 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $509.09 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,955 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars.
