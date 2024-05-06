Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 567,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 99,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.82. 37,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

