WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY remained flat at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,461. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
