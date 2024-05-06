WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY remained flat at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,461. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

