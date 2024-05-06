Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS FTCO traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 4.85. 59,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.54. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 3.61 and a 52 week high of 7.36.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

