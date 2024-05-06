Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS FTCO traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 4.85. 59,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.54. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 3.61 and a 52 week high of 7.36.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

