Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $221.77. 1,001,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,432. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

