Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.67. 2,071,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,909. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.