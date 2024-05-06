The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,772,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,024. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.