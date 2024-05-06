The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Price Performance
NYSE BA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,772,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,024. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.