KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.12

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $70.12, with a volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

KBR Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

