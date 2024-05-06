Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading Down 2.8%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.75. 56,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 81,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Amex Exploration Stock Down 2.2 %
Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Amex Exploration
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
