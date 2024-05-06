MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

MTZ stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,611. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -757.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MasTec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

