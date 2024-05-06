River Global Investors LLP Sells 3,146 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

River Global Investors LLP lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.3 %

Duolingo stock traded up $8.01 on Monday, hitting $248.01. 641,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,311. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,223 shares of company stock worth $27,171,605. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

