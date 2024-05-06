ATB Capital Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

TSE NFI traded up C$0.50 on Monday, hitting C$13.38. The company had a trading volume of 245,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.72.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

