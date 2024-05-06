Jefferies Financial Group Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$52.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$51.38. 814,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.69. The stock has a market cap of C$53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.75.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.192339 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,575.66). In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). Insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.