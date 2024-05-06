Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 6th (ABIO, ACOR, AEMD, AGRX, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, ATHX, AXDX, BTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 6th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). Moffett Nathanson issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

