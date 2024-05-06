Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,631. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
