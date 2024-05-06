First National Trust Co Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.96. 742,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,946. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,223,809.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

