TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million during the quarter.

TeraGo Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TGO traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,641. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$40.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TeraGo Company Profile

In related news, Director Daniel Vucinic bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Stories

