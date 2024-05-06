Sapient Capital LLC Invests $398,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $365.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.99 and a one year high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.28.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $22,143,211. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

