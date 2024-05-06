Sapient Capital LLC Invests $490,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

