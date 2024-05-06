213,939 Shares in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Energy Vault at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 77,966 shares of company stock worth $124,984 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

