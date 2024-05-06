PAAL AI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.21 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $408.85 million and $9.21 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,510 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,510 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.51246025 USD and is up 11.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $7,479,237.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

