L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

FSTR opened at $24.10 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

