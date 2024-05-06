Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

