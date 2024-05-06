Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Standard BioTools to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 0.8 %

LAB opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at $29,546,069.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

