Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ METC opened at $16.30 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

METC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

