Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

