WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $376,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 584,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

