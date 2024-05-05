WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

