474 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. 949,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

