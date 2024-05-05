U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29,251 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,515,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

