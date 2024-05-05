Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 923,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 89,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 712,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,317 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,981,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $178,888,000 after acquiring an additional 547,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

