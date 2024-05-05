Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Insider Activity

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

