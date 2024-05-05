SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $58,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,330,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Chemed by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $561.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.17. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

