SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 354.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

