Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$14.69. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 2,797 shares changing hands.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

