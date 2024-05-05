Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $36.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Shares of JHG opened at $32.55 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $841,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 283.7% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

