Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koppers

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Koppers has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $924.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,522.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Koppers by 7.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.