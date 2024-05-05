Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE LEE opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.89.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

In other news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,599 shares of company stock worth $1,177,335. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.