Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE LEE opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.89.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
