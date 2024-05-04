Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $599,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,176. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

