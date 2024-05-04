Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

