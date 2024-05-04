EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,475,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,671. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average of $273.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

