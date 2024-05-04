HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

UTHR has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.40. The company had a trading volume of 779,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $262.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

