Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $405.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock traded up $7.01 on Thursday, reaching $388.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.00. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

