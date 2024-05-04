Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,512 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,434. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

