Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 12,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.53.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

