Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.