Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Wajax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wajax

Wajax Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.87. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$21.63 and a 52-week high of C$34.96. The stock has a market cap of C$608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.